TULSA, Okla. — Fans of anime and pop culture are gathering in downtown Tulsa for the 15th annual Tokyo, OK anime convention.
Zac Murphy, the director of communications for the Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation, the group behind the convention, said more than 300 hours of programming are planned for the weekend.
“We’ve got different voice actor guests, cosplayers, we’ve got different panels that are based by fans and by those voice actors and cosplayers,” he said.
The event also has anime viewing rooms, different contests, tabletop games and video games, as well as a place to buy from vendors and artists.
Murphy said there was also a charity ball on Thursday and donation boxes across the event to benefit Tulsa Special Kids Care, which focuses on education for kids with special needs.
The event takes place at three locations, and there is a shuttle service that runs between them.
• Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown, near 3rd and Main
• 17West, near 7th and Boulder
• Cox Business Convention Center, near 6th and Frisco
Murphy says around 4,500 people showed up last year and thinks around 5,000 will show up this year. He thinks people come back because of the event’s connection to the community.
“We’re really passionate about what we do and really passionate about ensuring that we have a community space for people to come and feel welcome,” he said.
The final day of the event will be Sunday.
For more information, including where to buy tickets, click here.