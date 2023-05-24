TULSA, Okla. — Tito Jackson, of the Jackson 5, stopped in Tulsa Wednesday to talk about his family's history in the Greenwood District.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared a picture with Jackson, explaining the musician and brother to Michael Jackson stopped by City Hall.
Jackson is working on a documentary about his life and explained his great uncle operated Jackson Undertaking Company on Archer, in Tulsa's Greenwood District.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture shows the Jackson 5 visiting their great uncle in Tulsa in the past.
Mayor Bynum said the Jackson family is "a great example of resilience of Greenwood residents and business owners following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. I am grateful for Tito Jackson's desire to help tell that story to a national audience."