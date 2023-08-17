TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport is partnering with the Tulsa City-County Library for a new storytime program.
Parents can bring their children to an aviation-themed storytime at the airport each month.
The first storytime was on Thursday, the kickoff in an event series the airport created.
"We've invited children and adults here to come and learn more about careers in aviation," said Stephanie Chester, the marketing manager for Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. "It's extremely important for us to help kids learn from an early age, different career opportunities within aviation."
Chester said there's a wide range of other careers besides becoming a pilot, something most kids would immediate associate with aviation.
After the storytime, families were given a tour of the airport.
