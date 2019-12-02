TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police arrested three teens Sunday night in connection with an armed robbery.
- Police say the three teenagers agreed to meet another teen in Norberg Park to buy his iPhone.
- The group pulled a gun on the teen and took the phone.
- Police say the group contacted the teen again a few hours later and offered to let him buy his phone back.
- Officers went to the meeting spot this time and chased the group in a car near 51st and Garnett.
- Police caught all four teens they say tried to run and arrested three of them.
- The victim in the robbery got his phone back.
