  • Three teens arrested, accused of armed robbery in east Tulsa

    By: Preston Jones

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police arrested three teens Sunday night in connection with an armed robbery.
    • Police say the three teenagers agreed to meet another teen in Norberg Park to buy his iPhone.
    • The group pulled a gun on the teen and took the phone.
    • Police say the group contacted the teen again a few hours later and offered to let him buy his phone back.
    • Officers went to the meeting spot this time and chased the group in a car near 51st and Garnett.
    • Police caught all four teens they say tried to run and arrested three of them.
    • The victim in the robbery got his phone back.

