OKLAHOMA CITY -- An undercover investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit led to multiple arrests for the sex trafficking of a minor.
OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the investigation began in early August when OBN received information that an underage female had been trafficked into prostitution in the Oklahoma City area, according to a news release.
“OBN Agents were able to interview the victim and conduct several undercover operations which led to successfully identifying and arresting the individuals who were trafficking the minor," said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Woodward said OBN Agents arrested 28-year-old Aubri Parsons, 38-year-old Jordell Tawan Henderson and 30-year-old Megan Ann Miller. All three face multiple felony counts, including Human Trafficking of a Minor and Publication of Child Pornography.
“I am extremely pleased to report that the victim is in a facility designed to help victims of human trafficking and she is doing very well," said OBN Director Donie Anderson.
Anyone with information about suspected Human Trafficking can contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-617-2288. Callers can remain anonymous.