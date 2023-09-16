Thousands turn out for Alzheimer's walk near downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Today more than an estimated 4,000 people turned out for the annual Tulsa Walk to End Alzheimer’s near downtown Tulsa.
The walk began at Dream Keepers Park, near 21st and Riverside.
FOX23’s Cailey Klingaman spoke to a family who raised more than $70,000 in honor of their loved one.
“It was a shock that this happens,” Stacey Tucker said.
Stacey Tucker and her family have raised more than $72,000 in honor of her sister Ashley Sloan.
Sloan was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 51.
“I was mad at God, but God didn’t do this to me, I just had a bad gene,” Sloan said.
“When she first got diagnosed, we didn’t even understand, we thought this was a disease that only affected the elderly,” Stacey said.
They want to spread awareness that this disease can reach anyone.
Organizers say around 4,000 to 5,000 people participated in this year’s walk to raise money for research, along with care and support for the estimated 67,000 Oklahomans currently living with Alzheimer’s.
“That could approximately fill the BOK Center nearly four times if you filled every single seat,” Tulsa Walk Manager Chrystal Medlock said.
Walkers carried “promise garden flowers” honoring their personal connection to Alzheimer’s. Which to many is remembering a loved one who lost their life to the disease.
Participants say they want to send a message of hope to everyone who has been impacted by this, to let them know that they have a tremendous amount of support right here in Tulsa.
“We just want people to feel connected, we don’t want them to feel alone,” Medlock said.
“I think it just goes to show how important support is and how really relying on the people around you and knowing like we love her so much and are here with her throughout every step of this horrible disease,” Kaitlyn Tucker said.