TULSA, Okla. — As the city continues to restore power and clean up tree limbs thousands of gymnasts are in Tulsa for USA Gymnastics Championships.
The Cox Business Center is holding the championships, but the business center was hit hard and damaged during the storm.
For athletes like Kaden Brown and Ruben Padilla, landing in Tulsa Sunday after the storm wasn't what they imagined.
"I did notice a lot of lights were out still,” Padilla said.
"A lot of power is out we were kind of questioning if the event was going to happen, pretty much the city seemed almost abandoned and there was no one out,” Brown said.
Scott Cole with Team USA said crews were in Saturday before athletes came in.
He said they were at the hotel during the storm but Sunday when it was time to go to the Cox Business Center, they had to make a quick decision.
"I walk into Hall C and there is a puddle of water, not just a puddle, there’s a lot of water on the floor, so unfortunately after assessing the situation we had to move from Hall C to Halls B and A,” Cole said.
Not only did the championships move locations, but some athletes had to move hotels.
"There were some hotels that did have some power issues, mainly on the outskirts of town, so there were some athletes who that did have to be relocated,” Cole said.
Cole said as the city navigated through storm cleanup the city helped athletes who jumped through obstacles.
“The city has really just come together, the hotels as well, to be able to relocate those athletes, relocates those parents and families to other hotels that did have power. Also working, obviously, with some of the individuals that were affected with the storm here in Tulsa,” Cole said.
The competition started Monday and will go through Friday.