  • Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from north Tulsa church

    By: Naomi Keitt

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Police are looking for someone seen on surveillance video taking thousands of dollars in equipment from a north Tulsa church.

    The pastor at Legacy Church near 46th Street North and Peoria heard about the break-in from the church's security system Monday morning around 4:30.

    Related Headlines

    A man can be seen in the surveillance video rummaging through the sanctuary and taking equipment.  The thief managed to get inside by kicking down a door in the back of the building.

    The pastor says about $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen including a keyboard, monitors, speakers, and a bass guitar.

    Legacy Church opened about a year earlier with plans to help renovate the Gibbs Shopping Center.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Woman walks into home, tries to take baby, Tulsa police say

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories