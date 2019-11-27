TULSA, Okla. - Police are looking for someone seen on surveillance video taking thousands of dollars in equipment from a north Tulsa church.
The pastor at Legacy Church near 46th Street North and Peoria heard about the break-in from the church's security system Monday morning around 4:30.
Related Headlines
A man can be seen in the surveillance video rummaging through the sanctuary and taking equipment. The thief managed to get inside by kicking down a door in the back of the building.
The pastor says about $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen including a keyboard, monitors, speakers, and a bass guitar.
Legacy Church opened about a year earlier with plans to help renovate the Gibbs Shopping Center.
Trending Stories
- Melania Trump defends rights of Baltimore teens to boo her
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Survey: Oklahomans overwhelmingly support vaccines
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Danny DeVito crash Cabo San Lucas wedding
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Woman walks into home, tries to take baby, Tulsa police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}