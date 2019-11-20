  • Thousands of dollars raised for grants for Sand Springs teachers

    By: Naomi Keitt

    Updated:

    SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • The "Driven to Give" campaign in Sand Springs raised $8,000 for the school district.
    • About 400 community members participated in the campaign by test-driving Lincolns.
    • For every test drive, Lincoln donated $20 with a cap of $8,000.
    • Lincoln sponsored the program and partnered with the Sand Springs Education Foundation for the last seven years to raise $53,000.
    • The Sand Springs Education Foundation and Knight Automotive Group presented the $8,000 check at Clyde Boyd Middle School on Wednesday.
    • The money will be used to give grants for Sand Springs teachers next week.

