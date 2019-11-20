SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The "Driven to Give" campaign in Sand Springs raised $8,000 for the school district.
- About 400 community members participated in the campaign by test-driving Lincolns.
- For every test drive, Lincoln donated $20 with a cap of $8,000.
- Lincoln sponsored the program and partnered with the Sand Springs Education Foundation for the last seven years to raise $53,000.
- The Sand Springs Education Foundation and Knight Automotive Group presented the $8,000 check at Clyde Boyd Middle School on Wednesday.
- The money will be used to give grants for Sand Springs teachers next week.
