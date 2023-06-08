TULSA, Okla. — Federal court documents say a man is facing federal charges after drugs were found in socks and thousands of dollars were seized.
It started with police surveillance that led to the arrest of Alejandro Jacobo in Tulsa, according to federal court documents.
“It is kind of uncomfortable,” said nearby resident Rick Ray.
According to a federal affidavit, police were monitoring an apartment in east Tulsa known to be associated with a drug trafficking organization.
The affidavit goes on to say, a Uriel Zantarain left the apartment and did a drug transaction. It says he was then pulled over and an officer watched him pull a black sock from his pocket and attempt to conceal it.
The affidavit says in the sock was 91 grams of suspected meth, 75 grams of suspected powder fentanyl and 39 grams of suspected fentanyl pills.
Shortly after, the document says Jacobo showed up at the same apartment and then left.
The court documents say officers approached him and he also had a black sock with multiple drug packages. He also had drug notation notebooks.
The affidavit says the car he arrived in also had more than $15,000 in as well as more notebooks.
“It has been really peaceful here and haven’t had any trouble,” said Ray.
The affidavit says police were then led to an apartment near South Utica near where Ray has lived for nearly his entire life.
“Off and on since grade school,” said Ray.
Court records say a warrant was served on the apartment and another $8,038 was found, as well as more notebooks.
In total the affidavit says more than 132 total grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of heroin and 91 grams of meth was seized.
Ray is glad for the good police work.
“I am glad there has been some good things going on that has helped out this area. I am happy to hear that,” he said.
Jacobo is set to appear in federal court for possession with intent to distribute charges.