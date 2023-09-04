TULSA, Okla. — It's been more than two years since the first excavation at the Oaklawn Cemetery, and the City of Tulsa and archeologists say they're not done yet.
They say they are on the path to finding more victims and answers.
During a news conference last month honoring the late Kavin J. Ross, who pushed for the excavation and was a local historian and descendent, Mayor GT Bynum said the work isn't done just because Kavin isn't here, they'll continue his work.
"We will find these victims and it will be because of Kavin's work," Bynum said. "Their families will finally be able to know what happened to their ancestors."
Also last month, the city did a two-day test excavation on the eastern side of Oaklawn to see if there are more victims, and if a larger excavation needs to happen.
Last month, Jeanell Lieurance told FOX23 she was visiting from Kansas and said it's time people know what really happened 102 years ago.
"To know so much was destroyed, now people are going to have answers," Lieurance said.
We now know during the two-day excavation, archeologists said there's enough information found to have a third full excavation.
This will include re-opening and expanding the test excavation area, exposing more burials and exhuming potential victims who fit the criteria of adult male in a simple wooden coffin, or may appear to have trauma like gun shot wounds regardless of sex and age.