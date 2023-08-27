The Whittier Bar raises funds for T-Town TNR with event celebrating local cat

TULSA, Okla. — The Whittier Bar is hosting an event that celebrates a cat who has been visiting the area for two years and raises money to benefit T-Town TNR.
The event is called Latch Fest and takes place at The Whittier Bar and surrounding businesses, near E. Adirmal Blvd. and N. Lewis Ave., until 2:00 a.m., according to T-Town TNR.
Laura Voth, a co-organizer of the event said when Latch first showed up around two years ago, a community member by the name of Bradley Metcalf “just so happened to have cat food in his pocket,” and was able to feed Latch.
Afterwards, Voth said Latch kept coming back to The Whittier Bar and surrounding businesses.
Voth said since then, Latch has really brough together the community and they wanted to help cats like him.
“We wanted to just kind of give back and honor the power that cats have for our community by donating our funds and our love to T-Town TNR to help other street cats like Latch find forever homes or just exist and be happy and healthy in Tulsa,” Voth said.
T-Town TNR said the event featured a vendor fair at The Whittier Bar, the Golden Salon and Anthousai until 6:00 p.m. Anthousai also had cat adoptions.
The event also has limited edition Latch Lager by Heirloom Brewery and Latch Fest t-shirts designed by local artist Total Loss Co. for sale, according to T-Town TNR.
Voth said The Whittier Bar is hosting a dance party at 6 p.m. and a sold-out mystery band show at 9 p.m.
“Our number one goal is to raise funds to benefit T-Town TNR so that we can help other street cats like Latch,” Voth said.
Proceeds from the event are being donated to T-Town TNR, which stands for trap, neuter, release.
“We work with people who feed cats, unowned cats, and we help them get the cats sterilized and vaccinated and we put them back where they live,” Kelly Hines, a team member at T-Town TNR said.
Hines said the beside the proceeds, the event is also great for visibility.
“Really we just want awareness that we exist, that community cats need to be fixed, and they are very loved and part of our community, and not everyone knows that they exist, so just having some awareness that comes with the event, and obviously the proceeds, that will help us out a lot,” Hines said.
Voth said if you come by The Whittier Bar to see Latch, do not remove him from his barstool.
For more information about T-Town TNR, click here.