TULSA, Okla. − The University of Tulsa hopes to help people across Oklahoma with a new cyber institute.
 
The Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute is starting off as a group of cyber professionals, projects and goals aimed at helping people across Oklahoma.
About a year from now, the plan is to also have a physical location.
 
President for Research and Economic Development Rose Gamble told FOX23, "the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute is set up to be the hub of cyber in the state of Oklahoma.”
 
After working in the cyber field for more than 20 years, the school already offers all sorts of degree and programs. Now, through research, education, and technology the institute is, "looking at innovative ways to educate the K-12 students, teachers, undergrad, graduate students.”
 
One project will use mobile technology labs to reach people in rural parts of the state. Gamble explained another focus of the institute is, "upscaling and rescaling of professionals, in the research and development that's ongoing, but also just in an awareness space so that we can train the next generation of cyber professionals.”
 
She said it will also look to help small businesses by, "seeding them with some interns, paying for those interns, bringing them in to work on services that will be offered by the institute.”
 
TU officials said $24 million has been invested in the project with $12 million from the federal government and $12 million from the George Kaiser Family Foundation. The university is working to bring in another $50 million.

