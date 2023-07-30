TULSA, Okla. — People were able to plan their weddings Sunday afternoon at The Tulsa Wedding Show.
The event took place Sunday afternoon at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, near 71st and Garnett.
People were able to view different gowns, photographers, catering services, music services and other services needed for a wedding.
Vicki Taylor, producer of The Tulsa Wedding Show, said it’s important to be able to see these things in-person.
“It’s very important to be able to see and taste and touch and hear the music,” she said.
Taylor also said the services you could find at the event weren’t limited to just weddings.
>>>MORE: BBB gives tips for choosing party rental companies
“It’s for anyone who has a wedding coming up or any kind of event really, because everyone needs for events, they need catering and party planners and decorations, so everybody here is just waiting to help brides and anyone having an event plan their event,” she said.
Taylor said her favorite part was being able to gather resources needed for a wedding in one place.
“I just love that we can put people together in one day so the brides don’t have to drive all over town and visit four or five photographers or taste cakes four or five different times, everybody’s really busy now, and driving all around town to do that, making all those appointments is hard, and so they can come and do it all in one day, and that’s kind of our line, ‘Plan your day in a day,’” Taylor said.
Taylor also said if anyone missed the show, the various services and companies who were at the show are on The Tulsa Wedding Show’s website as well.