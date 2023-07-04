MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Playing baseball is a favorite American pastime. Many kids grow up asking parents to take them out to the ballgame. At least that’s how it was for Truth, and his father Braylen Dedmon Sr.
“It's fun trying out for this kinda stuff. Most people don’t get the chance to do this,” said Truth.
Soon, Truth will be traveling to Florida to compete in the USSSA All American Games. The junior hight student says two other kids from his age group got picked at the tryout.
“I really thought were really good and I had to work a little bit harder than usual,” said Truth.
Truth and his father say they spend most of their part-time playing baseball. When he’s not competing on his school team in Muskogee or his travel ball team, he is practicing with his father.
“Man, he puts in the work. He plays school ball. He plays travel ball. Then, he gets out of those practices goes home and puts in the work’ said Braylen.
Braylen is so proud that Truth will be representing Oklahoma in the game.
“It’ll be good to represent Oklahoma and put our best foot forward,” said Braylen.
When asked what he’s most excited about, Truth says, “meeting new people and seeing some people I’ve seen before from my previous All American Games."
Truth is ready to go to Florida and hopefully, bring home the trophy.
“I think we have a good chance,” said Truth.