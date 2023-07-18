BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An excessive heat warning has performers taking precautions ahead of Tuesday evening’s highly anticipated Drum Corps International performance at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium.
Tickets for the popular show are sold out.
Corps members have been in rehearsals all day, mostly indoors or inside the fieldhouse. However, they did take to the field late Tuesday afternoon, and the start time was pushed back to 8:20 p.m. due to the heat. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and director of bands Darrin Davis says spectators will be allowed to bring in their own water bottles.
The “Bluecoats” from Canton, Ohio braved the heat late Tuesday afternoon, rehearsing outdoors briefly.
Percussionists marched inside the fieldhouse, while the brass section warmed up indoors with the air conditioning.
Teya Martin, 21, from San Antonio, Texas plays the mellophone. She said she cannot wait for Tuesday night’s performance.
“It is unlike anything in the world,” she noted. “Just the exhilaration of the crowd.”
As for the heat, she said they’re ready.
The performers have been taking water breaks, and travel with three certified athletic trainers.
Sebastian Martinez, 21, from Mississippi plays the snare drum, and this is his fourth summer performing with the Bluecoats. He described the competition as a big homecoming of sorts.
Scott said there were 1,500 competitors who tried out for the 165 slots with Bluecoats. They are one of eight drum corps who will be competing in Broken Arrow Tuesday night. There is also a group from Tulsa, the Zephyrus Drum and Bugle Corps.