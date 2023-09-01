TULSA, Okla. — The 2nd Annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic tournament is being held at LaFortune Park over Labor Day weekend and has brought members of the increasingly large pickleball community from all over Oklahoma to play.
FOX23 spoke with Director of Tennis Operations for the Tulsa County Park Melissa Mccorkle, specifically the center at LaFortune Park, about the pickleball tournament.
"Well pickleball is on the news almost daily that it's the fastest growing sport, so I'm not really surprised that it's this big," Mccorkle said. "It's really cool for Tulsa because this is the one spot that we cans set up 24 pickleball courts and let the players from all over come to play here."
FOX23 also spoke with frequent pickleball player Tim Crowe about his thoughts on why the sport has become increasingly popular so quickly.
"There's no doubt why, because it's just such a fun game," Crowe said. "I'm retired and it really fits the build of being social, working out, and it's just a great sport and so fun."
Crowe said he's been playing pickleball for three years. He said it started out by playing not seriously with friends until Lifetime Fitness started up their program after the pandemic.
Crowe said there is a great community at the Lifetime Fitness in South Tulsa pickleball program, and he attended the tournament to support his wife along with other people he has met through the sport who are competing.
He also pointed out the sport is popular among people of all ages.
FOX23 also spoke with 17-year-old pickleball player Launa Soto about the tournament.
Soto said she's been playing for three months and is now a member of a MILP team.
She said her parents got her into pickleball, and admitted she may have misjudged the sport before she gave it a try.
"I'd always like throw it off being like 'Oh, old people play it, nobody really my age plays it,' but once I got into it I met a bunch of people my age, I have a whole friend group," Soto said.
Soto also talked about how more than 350 people registered for the tournament on only its second year.
"When I first registered, I was really shocked by how many people were there, but I'm also not shocked because every single time I go to play, all the courts are full," Soto said.
For anyone who wants to get into Pickleball for the first time, Soto added that almost any public park has pickleball now and would be a great place to start.
Spectating the event is free, according to the announcement.
LaFortune Park's address is 5302 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132.