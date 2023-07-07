TULSA, Okla. -- The Salvation Army and Cox Communications held a food box distribution event for families in need in the Tulsa Metro area on July 7.
“We’re really excited. This is in direct response to our ‘100 mile an hour Father’s Day storm.’ We received two semi-loads full of food boxes. We’re talking 2,000 food boxes,”
Today, Falcon said volunteers handed out 1,000 food boxes and cases of water.
“A lot of these donations have come in outside of the Tulsa Community and its really being able to reach out and touch Green Country as a whole,” said Falcon.