Tulsa, Okla. — The remains of a World War II veteran have been brought back to Tulsa after 81 years
Staff Sgt. David Holeman died in a prisoner of war camp in 1942, but has now been identified through DNA testing.
He was honored at Tulsa International Airport and given an escort to Kansas where he was from and where his funeral will be held.
"There’s nothing more, as a veteran, than honoring that sacrifice and honoring the way they fought for us," said veteran Mitchell Williams.
Holeman was 39 and from Kansas. He died in a prisoner of war camp in The Philippines, July 1942, and had been buried in an unknown grave.
When Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in 1941, he was captured, and along with thousands of others, subjected to the 65 mile Bataan death march.
In 2018, experts started examining remains and he was identified through DNA.
His flag-draped coffin was flown into Tulsa Wednesday.
Kimberly Denning, the executive director of the Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System, says this is a big moment for Holeman family.
"It’s super important that they get that closure knowing that their family member is going to be laid to rest," Denning said. "Believe it or not, there are a lot of people who don’t have closure. They’re a lot of people that are in unmarked graves everywhere, and as they turn these things around and give this closure to the family, I think it’s just a remarkable thing."
Along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, veteran groups and around 40 bikers escorted Holeman from Tulsa to Independence, Kansas where his funeral will be held.
"His family spent 80 years without having him return home, it’s an absolute honor to be able to escort him on his trip," said veteran and motorcycle escort Rich “Sunshine” Anderson.
Another veteran and motorcycle escort, Travis Bristol, said "it’s a privilege and it’s an honor and it’s a responsibility, an obligation if you will, what that man went through, I can’t begin to fathom."
"It doesn’t matter whether they died in service last week or 40 years ago, if there’s an opportunity to bring them home, that’s what we’re going to do," said Jessica Shepherd, cofounder of Eagle Ops Foundation.
The veterans said it was important to finally help bring a hero home.
Holeman will be buried in Independence on Friday.