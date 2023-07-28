JENKS, Okla. — The staff of Tulsa’s The Demand Project went door-to-door at the businesses on the Riverwalk in Jenks, letting them know about their event at the amphitheater on Sunday.
They gained a few sponsors along the way.
Connie Delauter, general manager of Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina on the Riverwalk committed to donating 60 tacos for The Demand Project’s volunteers at the event.
The event is called Rally Cry Walk and it will be a demonstrative showing of how the organization is taking steps to combat child sex trafficking, educate parents and raise funds for the rescue and recovery of trafficked children that they do every day.
The Demand Project is expecting a few hundred people to come to the Riverwalk, where they will have speakers who will educate them about how traffickers lure and groom children and show them educational videos of some of their tactics.
Kristin Weis is the co-founder and CEO of The Demand Project.
"Overseas, it's more in plain sight, but here in America, it's kind of hidden online, and there [are] predators luring and grooming children everyday online,” Weis said. “The education part is very important. So, we encourage kids from everywhere and anywhere to come, and parents as well, to know how to keep their kids safe."
On Friday, the group planned out Sunday’s events.
Jenks Mayor Cory Box serves on the board of The Demand Project.
He said he saw drug trafficking when he served in the military but he didn’t know sex trafficking was happening along with it.
He referenced a line from the movie, “The Sound of Freedom,” that has brought to light the trafficking of children for sex.
"All we need to remember is that God's children are not for sale,” Box said. “And if people would just watch the movie, spend some time understanding what we do at the Demand Project and only know...and only knew that we have 10 young girls, one hour from where we're standing, that we've rescued from trafficking that we've given restoration and hope to, this is a real thing. Nobody knows this but the Demand Project here in Tulsa is one of the biggest in the United States. So, we need awareness. We need the government to know what we're doing so somebody can help fund this war."
There will be a one hour walk over the Arkansas River on what the United Nations has called Word Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
Jamie Miller is the Donor Development and Funding Coordinator for The Demand Project.
"The Demand Project is using that day, in addition [to] our annual walk, to bring communities together to raise awareness for modern-day slavery,” she said. “And as an organization that fights child trafficking every day, we use this day to bring families and bring children and educate and send them out on this amazing walk to show that we are fighting for these children and their freedom."
And looking for the next generation of partners to pass the baton to educate, continue the fight and fund the war against trafficking children for sex.
Rally Cry Walk kicks starts on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk in Jenks.
To make it fun for the kids, there will be a bounce house, face painting and glow-in-the-dark karaoke.
The theme for the U.N.’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is, “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind.”
