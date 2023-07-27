TULSA, Okla. — If you mix America’s favorite doll with the Father of the Atomic Bomb, you get the latest double feature craze, "Barbenheimer."
The movies, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" debuted the same day, starting the trend.
"We've done few double features, and they're very popular, a whole lot of fun, just the mix you get with both crowds," said Ryan Thomas with Circle Cinema.
Thomas said the Barbie movie alone has been one of the most popular movies they've shown.
That's no surprise to Katherine Combs.
"This is my number three, and that was sourced locally. She's one of my favorites. She does need some work," Combs said as she showed us her Barbie collection.
The Broken Arrow woman collects and restores Barbie dolls and accessories.
"I started in childhood,” Combs said. “I absolutely fell in love with my Barbie dolls. I had them all over the house."
Combs said she's always loved what Barbie represents.
"She represents diversity. She represents community connection, and girl power, of course, but also boy power as well,” Combs said.
That's why Circle Cinema chose to show the Barbie movie.
"With a big movie like this that has those themes of identity, acceptance and really finding who you are, that speaks to our message here of fostering community consciousness through film," Thomas said.
Thomas said Circle Cinema plans to keep showing both the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies as long as people keep filling the seats.