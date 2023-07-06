OWASSO, Okla. -- “This is the 10th anniversary of the Owasso Gathering on Main. About 10 years ago, a group of people from the community, volunteers, business leaders and community leaders came together and said ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we just had a great party on Main Street.’ And it turned into this,” said Chad Bahthrop, volunteer and board member for the Gathering on Main.
Bahthrop says that there are about 100 vendors and 25 food trucks at the event and over six or seven thousand people were expected to attend on July 6, 2023.
The event is usually held on the first Thursday of the month. This year the organizers are skipping August, because of the expected heat. The next Gathering on Main will be held on September 7, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bahthrop’s favorite part of the event is the diversity of the crowd that’s drawn to the event.
“A variety of people who come and enjoy a great night together. So many families and individuals and they come from all walks of life. They come from everywhere and they show up right here on Main Street to eat some good food, hear some good music, see some great vendors and everyone is just having a great time,” said Bahthrop.