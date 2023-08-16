TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) has launched their second alternative response team, called ART-2, to help with calls that don't require a fire engine.
The new ART-2 will focus on the area inside downtown's inner dispersal loop, where firefighters say they're seeing a rise in calls, especially medical calls.
"Some of our medical calls that we're getting dispatched were actually people looking for a place to stay, food to eat,” TFD EMSA Director Justin Lemery said.
ART-2 is an SUV loaded up with some medical gear, water and outreach services.
*So, this is some of the same complement of medical gear that you would see on a firetruck or in an ambulance. So, we have our medical gear to take care of any medical call that would come in, along with a monitor. So, that's within the standards,” Lemery said.
“We also have ice cold water, so when hot days like today, if someone needs an ice cold water when we’re out on a call, we can make sure they can get that and stay hydrated and in a good place,” Lemery continued.
“We have the harm reduction kits that we’ve talked about, Narcan leave-behind kits, fentanyl test strips, and then we also provide education pamphlets on what to do if you overdose, or those items. So, we want to provide education at every opportunity that we can,” Lemery concluded.
Between 2020 and 2022, TFD says they saw an increase of about 2,000 calls from the area.
In addition to taking calls, Lemery says ART-2 will also patrol downtown looking for people who may be in a vulnerable situation.
“One of our goals for this program is identify who those individuals are and make sure we're connecting them with services or helping them out in any way that we can,” Lemery said.
After its first day on the road, TFD says ART-2 is already having an impact by responding to 11 calls.
TFD says the ART-2 program will be in the pilot phase for the next 90 days. After that, they'll look at making it permanent.