TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department was dispatched around 10 AM on Tuesday for smoke and flames coming from a roof in a south Tulsa shopping center on Riverside Parkway.
FOX23 spoke with TFD District Chief Kelly Kaiser on the scene at King's Landing shopping center.
Kaiser said they initially thought the heavy smoke was coming from Hotworx, but discovered it was really from a grease fire in the ductwork of the vent hood system at restaurant Napa Flats.
"Most of the fire was confined to the ventilation system," Kaiser said.
Kaiser said because the system vents to the outside, all the flames extended to the roof area.
Firefighters had to climb the roof to contain the fire and were able to do so quickly, Kaiser added.
Kaiser also said they had to cut around the ventilation system where the fire could have extended to any parts of the roof.
He confirmed that there were areas around the ventilation system and in the attic that were exposed to the fire as well.
Kaiser said that the only business that will be impacted is Napa Flats, where the fire originated.
He also said that Hotworx had minimal damage and the restaurant on the north end of the scene had no real smoke, water, or fire damage.
Kaiser added that the businesses were not yet open during the fire, so no people were inside.
"We've had no reported citizen or firefighter injuries," Kaiser said.