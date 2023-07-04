Texas woman wins $1 million at Durant casino

DURANT, Okla. — A Texas woman won a Durant casino’s million-dollar prize early Sunday morning, the casino announced.
Brittany Juarez of Kaufman, Texas, was the first winner of the Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant’s ‘3 Months. 3 Millionaires’ giveaway, a part of their $6.6 million summer giveaway.
“I won’t have to see my kids struggle, but we will still be blessed,” Juarez said. “Money doesn’t make or break us because God is first.”
Jaurez was announced as the winner inside the casino at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
“Tonight marks the first of three lives Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant will change this summer in our 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. giveaway,” said Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant. “It is a fantastic feeling to give away one million dollars, and a great start to our biggest promotion ever!”
Two more million dollar drawings will take place on July 29 and August 26. Casino guests can earn entries by using their Reward Club card at the casino. Guests must be present at the casino at the time of the drawing.