MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to arson, animal crushing in Indian Country and assault in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
In a Superseding Indictment, the government alleges that on Sept. 3, 2022, 32-year-old Raymond Phillips, of Lindale, Texas, was vacationing at a resort area along the Illinois River in Oklahoma.
The indictment said Phillips got mad because his girlfriend got arrested, so he later killed he resort owner’s cat and burned other guests’ camping gear.
Phillips was arrested at the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he had arrived to bail out his girlfriend, the indictment said.
The indictment said after Phillips was arrested, he threated and assaulted jail and law enforcement officials.
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said they prosecuted the case because Phillips is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
