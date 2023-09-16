TULSA, Okla. — The Terence Crutcher Foundation is holding a series of events on Saturday honoring Terence Crutcher, seven years after he was shot and killed by a police office.
Saturday’s events started with a resource fair at the North Pointe Business Center, near Pine and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.
Jayla Simone Meeks, the policy and resource coordinator with the Terence Crutcher Foundation said the event was about “honoring the life and the legacy of Terence Crutcher” and “centering our community in north Tulsa.”
Seven years ago, Crutcher was shot and killed during a traffic stop in north Tulsa. The officer who shot Crutcher was acquitted of manslaughter charges in a jury trial.
“We turned the pain that we experienced into purpose, and our anger in advocacy, so we center community at what we do because we know that with each other we can go farther and we know that with each other what happened to Terrence will never happen again, to anyone both in Tulsa and out of Tulsa,” Meeks said.
Meeks said the event had mental health resources, clothing giveaways, free diapers, inflatables, two food trucks and more than 14 community organizations helping in a variety of ways such as tutoring, gymnastics, post-incarceration support and job finding.
“We have literally everything that you could think of here and if we don’t have it here, we know and could connect you with someone that does,” Meeks said.
Meeks said the foundation bought North Pointe with the intent of helping the community, and they don’t intend for today’s event to be the last.
“When we purchased North Pointe, this $1.5 million building, it was with the heart of taking care of north Tulsa, really promoting economic development right here in this part of north Tulsa, so we meant what we said, this is by community, for community,” Meeks said.
On Saturday evening, the foundation is holding a gala at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.
