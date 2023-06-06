Terence Crutcher Foundation kicks off free educational summer camp for kids

Tulsa, Okla. — A summer camp is trying to help kids in north Tulsa with their reading during the school break.
The Terence Crutcher Foundation is bringing the program with the goal to help children learn and stop the school-to-prison pipeline.
The summer camp has just kicked off but there are still some spots left. The people behind it say it's important for children to stay engaged during the summer break.
It's mainly for third and fourth graders.
Seven-year-old Amari McCoy who's in third grade is excited to learn.
"You get to have fun and do a lot of stuff that you can learn at school, it’s just like school but at a new building," she said.
Amari is one of around 30 children from north Tulsa taking part in this special summer program to help kids learn during the summer months.
The project is called TEACH, short for Transforming Educational Achievers through Community Healing.
The people behind the program say kids are still trying to bounce back from the pandemic and say this program helps with that. It mainly focuses on reading but the children are also taught art and music too.
"We know that if a student can’t read up to their grade level by the fourth grade, they’re four times more likely to not graduate high school," said Paige Clark is from the Terence Crutcher Foundation. "That number increases if there’s poverty involved. We know that if a student doesn’t graduate high school, they’re more than 30 times likely to be funneled into the prison system, so this is critically important for all aspects of life for these children moving forward."
Around eight African American teachers are involved in it. Some are retired and some are helping out including Damien Rozell who’s the music teacher.
He said representation matters, especially when it comes to kids having a teacher who looks like them.
"A lot of the interactions that I have as a music therapy student are not in north Tulsa, not with people who look like me, so I jumped at the chance to take my training and use it," Rozell said.
This is the second year they’ve done this program. They say they brought it back because it was so successful last year.
It's based at OSU Tulsa in Greenwood and has just started but there are still some places left.
It runs through July 27. It's free and you can apply here.