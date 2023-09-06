TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the temporary mulch site at E. Latimer St. and N. 89th E. Ave., where people have been dropping off debris from the June 18 storm, will close on Thursday, September 7, at 5:30 p.m.
The main mulch site, south of E. Apache St. and N. 145th E. Ave., will reopen on Friday, September 8, at 7:30 a.m. The site will be open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
At the main site, Tulsa, Tulsa County, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Bixby can drop off tree debris and other greenwaste for free if they show a utility bill or a manifest and their driver’s license.
The site will no longer accept anything more than 24 inches in diameter.
Mulch will also be available for pickup with new mulch coming on September 11.