TULSA, Okla. — Teenagers dressed head to toe in firefighter gear filled the room for the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD)’s annual Fire Camp.
"They're pretty excited, so far they've gotten to do some physical training, they've also got to do some CPR-AD, they got to watch the rescue dogs find a body and also do some of their training” said Anthony Payne, TFD Recruitment Officer.
The camp is open to teenagers 14 to 19 years old. Payne says this year the camp filled up within a week of registration opening.
"What we aim to do is give them a day in the life of a firefighter, from things from skills to the different areas in the department that we have" said Payne.
Payne says this camp helps kids decide if they want to be a firefighter.
"Some kids come in already knowing what they want to do but some see the interest in the Fire Camp and maybe if they don't know what they want to do it sparks that interest and just kind of gives them an idea of what this career field is about" said Payne.
Payne says every firefighter has a reason they joined the field.
"I joined the Fire Department because I've always wanted to help people" said Payne.
Camp attendee, Lily Maddux has that common.
"I want to help people and give back to the people who have helped me" said Maddux.
Maddux is a high school sophomore from Beggs and possibly a future firefighter.
"My brother used to be a volunteer firefighter and I just got inspired to go" said Maddux.
Maddux says the camp was tough but she learned a lot and believes she may have a future as a firefighter.