TULSA, Okla. − Young scientists spent Tuesday learning valuable skills and having fun at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
A local high school junior teamed up with "Youth Enjoy Science" or "YES Oklahoma" for the two-day camp.
FOX23 learned what the camp was all about and the teen who organized it.
Lily Jones, the teen and girl scout who organized the camp, said she's always loved science and wants to pass that passion on to future generations.
"It's called "S.P.A.R.K.S.," and it stands for Stem Program for Aspiring Remarkable Kids," Jones said. "So it's just a full day of science experiments, and activities to get them excited about STEM fields."
The S.P.A.R.K.S. Foundation provides interactive, hands-on learning opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Those skills extend and enhance the traditional elementary science curriculum.
Jones said she's interested in forensic science so she made it part of her program. She even had an investigator visit to talk to the campers about how science helps with criminal investigations.
So students at Tuesday’s camp learned about DNA extraction, with the help of strawberries.
And Josey Marsh said the experiment taught her a lot.
"I didn't know a strawberry had DNA so I learned that," she said.
Jones came up with the idea for the camp all on her own. She got it approved and developed it, bringing it all to life to reach a goal all girl scouts want to achieve, the Gold Star Award.
The Gold Star Award is the highest honor given by the organization.
Despite her main goal being this award. Jones said seeing the girls get excited about science was rewarding as well.
The SPARKS program is open to 2nd-4th graders.
