TULSA, Okla. – A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Tulsa McLain student and wounding three others last year during a football game will be tried as an adult, according to court records.
According to prosecutors, Niavien Lee Golden, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, pulled out a gun during a fight and started to fire, hitting Terron Yarbrough, 17, and three others during a homecoming football game at McLain High School on Sept. 30, 2022.
Golden was charged as a youthful offender with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. A hearing was held in August where a judge ruled Golden’s youthful offender case would be moved to district court.
During a hearing on Friday, lawyers for Golden said they will not appeal the decision of Golden being certified as an adult and an adult sentence would be proper, according to court records.
A status hearing in the case is set for Sept. 19