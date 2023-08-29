TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning people about scammers pretending to be TCSO employees asking for money.
TCSO said over the weekend, they got calls from at least eight people who say they were targeted.
One victim who fell to the scam lost $3,000, TCSO said.
According to TCSO, the scammers call people and claim to have a warrant for their arrest for falling to appear for a jury summons.
The scammers then tell people they have to pay hundreds, even thousands, in fines to avoid being arrested, TCSO said.
TCSO said in this version of the scam, the scammer claims to be Sergeant Paul Huss or Sergeant Lewis. The phone number being used is 918-376-5529, but it can change without notice.
TCSO said previously, the scammer would tell the victim to buy pre-paid cash cards and provide the cards numbers over the phone. However, over the weekend a victim was told to go to a Bitcoin Kiosk and inserted over $3,000 and sent it to the scammer.
“We urge people to remember that TCSO will never call anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone... and certainly not through the use of gifts cards or crypto currency!” TCSO said on social media.
TCSO said if you get one of these calls to hang up. If you’ve been a victim, call TCSO at 918-596-5600.
TCSO said people can check to see if they have active Tulsa County warrants by clicking here.