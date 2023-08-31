TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies said Brittany Stephens and Paul Aaron were selling fake luxury bags.
"She was found selling counterfeit goods online," said Deputy Jason Hirsch.
Hirsch said he picked up on the two on Facebook Marketplace.
"I think one larger item she had was a large Louis Vuitton bag," Hirsch said.
Hirsch can spot a knockoff a mile away, whether it's misspelled countries, roughed up edges or fake serial numbers. He said there are a lot of key signs.
He showed FOX23 some good examples that aren't from this case.
According to court records, the two exchanged texts including one that said:
"No because it's not illegal for an individual in the USA to sell a replica to another person in the USA, BUT it is illegal to bring them into the USA from another country. We already did the illegal part!"
Court records also said they may have made $3,000 - $4,000 a month.
Hirsch said fake bags not only look bad, but in some cases come from bad places.
"You are playing into the hands of the cartels and organizations that run factories of deportation of these things," he said. "You play into the hands of factories that don't have the same standards."
He said buyers should look for the signs before buying fake goods.