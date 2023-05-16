TCSO shows support for fallen sergeant's son at graduation

JENKS, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office celebrated the late TCSO Sgt. John Harris's son, Austin, graduating from Jenks High School Monday night.
Deputies were there to cheer Austin on as he crossed the stage and even brought his dad's patrol car to the celebration.
"We wanted to make sure we were there for him," said reserve deputy and John's best friend Aaron Moody. "It really means a lot to have those memories there for life."
John died from Covid back in August 2021.
Moody said it was an emotional moment.
"It meant a lot. John was my best friend and, you know, to be there for him and represent him meant a lot," he said. "I think some of his [Austin] friends were around so he was trying to hold back the tears and the embarrassment, but I think that it didn't take long for him to really realize what it meant and how special a moment it was."
Austin had his senior pictures taken with the patrol car and Moody said it was important that the vehicle was at the graduation.
"It meant the world, it means the world, to them," he said. "The kids talk about it all the time. John's patrol car was, it meant a lot to him, he was one of those that keeps it spotless. That was his fifth baby, so to have it there meant a lot and the kids really understood that."
Moody said John created TCSO's peer support team and was always there for everyone else, so the deputies said they're going to be there for his family.
"I think everybody had heard the term the blue family and all of that, but it really goes a lot deeper than that, and you know, we're still there for him even all this time later, a year and a half, almost two years later, here we are and we're not going anywhere," Moody said.