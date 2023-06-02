OWASSO, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is trying to make sure alcohol is kept out of the hands of underage people this summer.
They’re carrying out checks on businesses in Tulsa County making sure it's not being sold to people who aren’t old enough.
FOX23 rode along with them as they carried out the checks.
They do this across Tulsa County but on FOX23’s ride along, they were in Owasso.
The sheriff's office teamed up with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for this program.
Deputies say they do this year round but they step things up a bit this time of year when young people are out of school.
"It’s really about the only system of checks and balances that we have," said Sgt. LaMont Hill.
Hill is in charge of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's Alcohol Compliance Program called "2 Much 2 Lose."
"I will go in with an underage volunteer, somebody under the age of 21, they go in, they attempt to buy alcohol at a merchant whether it be a liquor store, grocery store, convenience store, a bar, a restaurant ,something like that, and it’s up to the bar tender or the clerk to check for the ID," Hill said.
A plainly-clothed deputy takes a young person who's volunteered into places to try to buy alcohol with their ID.
The sheriff's office say they want to make sure businesses are sticking to the law and not selling booze to anyone under 21, especially during the summer months.
"Most kids under the age of 21 are home from college, they’re out of school, regular school, and they have idle hands and that’s the devil's playground sometimes," he said.
All the liquor stores we visited in Owasso asked for ID and the deputy handed out certificates to the businesses for passing.
"She tried to buy some wine, I saw her ID and it said 'not 21 until 2024' and I said, wait a minute, and I said, you’re not even 21," said Trey Reaves from Liquids Wine & Spirits.
"We don’t want things walking out the door into the hands of minors," said Heather Troy from Kwenchers Wine & Spirits. "We want to prevent that as much as possible."
"We try and ID everyone that we possibly can," Billy Slocum from Garrett Creek Wine and Spirits said. "We actually got a certificate for it and everything which is really cool."
Hill says it's not about targeting businesses, he says it's about helping young people not to get hooked on alcohol.
"Just trying to keep alcohol out the hands of kids, you know, because you youngsters, if they start drinking at a young age like that, they’re more likely to develop a dependence on those substances and, you know, alcohol can be a gateway to harder drugs, crack cocaine, heroin, things of that nature," Hill said.
All the liquor stores during the ride along asked for ID. Deputies say if anywhere is caught selling to underage people they get a citation and a fine.
This is an ongoing project and they say they have a grant which pays for deputies to spend extra time doing that, that grant has been approved until this next year.