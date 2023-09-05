TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO)'s Warrants Unit arrested a Broken Arrow man who was wanted for three counts of aggravated possession of child pornography on Tuesday, according to TCSO's Facebook.
An Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Cyber Tip from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation resulted in the investigation, the Facebook post said.
Investigators with TCSO's Child Predator Unit suspected that Jerold Martin Paddock had downloaded images of naked children, TCSO said.
A search warrant on Paddock's electronic devices found over 5,000 images of naked children, along with the sexual abuse and rape of children.