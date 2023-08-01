TULSA, Okla. — The Taylor Swift craze is in Tulsa, but not because of any concert.
Duet Restaurant in downtown Tulsa started hosting Taylor Swift themed dinners back in April. Since then, they have sold out tickets to all eight four-course meals they have offered.
The scope of this idea was something owner Tuck Curren said was not on his radar.
"My granddaughter Zoe came up with the idea and put it out as an April Fools' joke," Curren said.
The joke was on him though when within five minutes, the post gained comment after comment wanting the dinner to be a real event.
"I was getting ready to see Taylor Swift back in March and I kind of had this idea to do a Taylor Swift dinner, so I asked them if I could do it and they immediately said no," Zoe Curren explained with a laugh, while Tuck chimed in that he has never told his granddaughter no to anything.
Zoe works as a wine distributor but says she has been a Taylor Swift fan long before that.
"When I was like 12, I was listening to Taylor Swift and I'm 27 now and still listening to Taylor Swift," she said.
Her two passions paired together perfectly, as she thought of pun after pun to include on the menu.
Dinners have featured a nice "Chardigan", which if you aren't a Swifty might just be called a Chardonnay, cocktails such as "Lemondrops on My Guitar" and even mac-n-cheese labeled "I Knew You Were Truffle When You Walked In".
The fun though, goes far beyond the menu.
"You're dancing, you're singing, the whole crowd is singing along! It's a winner," Tuck explains. "We have wine dinners every Wednesday that do very well, but not like the Taylor Swift one."
A claim backed up this week when Duet said they sold 300 tickets in just 30 minutes. On top of that, there is a 200 person waitlist should someone cancel their Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday reservation.
Neither Zoe nor Tuck said they would have predicted this kind of success.
"It's mind boggling," Tuck said with a smile.
"I knew it was going to be a big deal, but not like this," Zoe said.