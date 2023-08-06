TULSA, Okla. — Tattoo artists and ink lovers gathered at the Osage Casino for the Homeward Bound Tattoo Expo.
Marceau Hicks, the host of the event, said the event had a lot to offer.
“You can come and either get tattooed, pierced, get your hair cut, get glitter extensions in your hair, check out oddities, there’s people selling clothes, jewelry, different kinds of aftercare, it’s just a whole lot of fun stuff to check out,” he said.
Hicks said more than 150 artists came to the event, with some coming as far as California and Florida.
“It’s basically putting 150 tattoo artists in one place so you can check out all different kinds of styles, all different kinds of portfolios and see something that fits you and your liking,” he said.
When asked about his favorite part, Hicks had this to say:
“Getting to see so many amazing tattoos all weekend, there’s so much talent in this room it’s really cool to see what everyone creates,” he said.