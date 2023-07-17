TULSA, Okla. — The owner of Tally's Good Food Café in Tulsa is telling his side of the story after being arrested on six counts of larceny.
In an exclusive interview with our radio partner KRMG, Tally Alame sat down to explain his own surprise at being arrested Friday.
>>>HEAR THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE
Alame says he has been a member of Sam's Club for 36 years and for 35 of those years he always went to an employee to check him out.
He says this past year, he was repeatedly asked to sign up and start using the app, "Scan & Go".
"I tell her, I don't like that. I don't like computers. I don't like to scan my own stuff, I would rather have you do it," he explains, saying he even gives his phone to his employees for Amazon orders.
Alame says a Sam's employee downloaded the app for him and showed him how to scan items.
"And now I'm scanning my stuff. So how long it's been? A year. So I scan my stuff and I go in front of the door and you've got people working over there. And those people, their job is to check every item you missed on your cart," he says. "And it's easy to miss when you have over 90 to 100 items. I go to Sam's every single day and I spend over a thousand every day."
Court documents say Alame walked out 31 times over the span of seven months paying for some, but not all, of his items.
Alame says he was leaving thinking he had got everything.
"If you think I'm missing stuff, why would you not go to the front door, step up there and tell that person working there," he says. "Why don't you come and tell me, 'Hey, Tally, you're not doing a good job on your app, something is wrong with your phone, you need to start going to the check out line..."
Alame says they set people up to fail.
"Obviously, they don't want to hire more people that want you to scan your own stuff, and then when you miss something, you're in trouble, you're a thief," he adds. "I would advise people, do not scan your own stuff. Let them do it for you. Let them hire more people, and if they miss something, it's on them, not you, because look what happened to me."
Alame says "shoplifting" isn't what happened here.
"People read shoplifting. Tally is accused of shoplifting at Sam's. That is ridiculous. You don't seem me carrying a TV and running away with it," he says. "You don't see me putting stuff in my pockets. I'm bringing you the flatbed and it's your job to check every single item."
He says he wishes someone would have just stopped him and told him, not waited to build a case.
"I have no business. This place should be packed this morning," he says from his Route 66 diner location. "All the people are misreading everything right now."
Court documents show a merchandise loss of $7,700. Alame says he would be more than happy to write a check to correct the problem.
"I don't need their $6,000, I spend half a million dollars a year, if you calculate everything. You think $6,000 is going to do me any good?" he says. "Just tell me. Don't do me this way."
Alame says he came to work Monday because that's what he always does, seven days a week. He says just wants people to know he's not a thief.
"It was an honest mistake, my God, an honest mistake," he says. "I want my customers back."