TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Tahlequah man was arrested by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service after hitting and killing a 5-year-old boy at a golf course last week.
Cody Scott Henson, 28, of Tahlequah, who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, was arrested on June 15 by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on suspicion of driving under the influence and second-degree manslaughter with a vehicle, according to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office.
Tahlequah police first responded to the Cherokee Spring Golf Course after reports of a boy being run over by a truck.
The boy, who is from Tahlequah, was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to an incident report.
Tahlequah police stayed at the scene until Cherokee Nation Marshals arrived due to Henson being a Cherokee Nation citizen and due to the incident happening on Cherokee Nation property.
Henson was detained based on possible intoxication and other circumstances, according to an incident report.