Taft marks one year since festival mass shooting; victim's family pleading for answers

TAFT, Okla. – Not one day goes by that Paulette Bowler doesn’t think back to May 29, 2022.
“That was a day that I will never forget,” Bowler said.
The day her daughter, 39-year-old Sherika Bowler, never came back home.
“It’s just been a dreadful, dreadful year,” she said. “To go through the different things that I’ve been through, it’s not easy.”
Sherika and her then-five-year-old daughter, A’narria, lived with Paulette at her home in the tiny Muskogee county town of Taft.
“I grew up here, I’ve been here all my life,” Bowler said.
Taft is one of Oklahoma’s 13 remaining historically black towns. Every year, the town holds a Memorial Day parade and festival. A homecoming of sorts for people who have all called the town home at points in their lives.
“Taft is a small community,” she said. “And basically everybody here is some kin to somebody.”
2022 was the first time the festival came back after covid. On the evening May 29 last year, Sherika and her sister left home to head to a concert in Tulsa. They planned to stop by the festival when they got back to Taft later that evening. Meanwhile, Paulette stayed home to watch A’narria.
“When she left, she never turned around and looked at us… and that’s something she’d usually turn around and say, I’ll see you later dumpling,” Bowler said.
It was the last time she ever saw her daughter alive.
“Then about 12:15, my phone rung,” she said. “And when I looked at the phone I could see It was my niece’s phone number. All I could say is what’s wrong. And she said Sherika had been shot.”
A group of people shot into the crowd – seemingly at random.
“it was like boom! Boom! Boom! Boom,” a witness – who hid in her food truck for safety – told FOX23 the morning after the shooting.
9 people —including children – were hit by the gunfire.
Sherika was shot in the head. Medics took her to a Muskogee hospital before life-flighting her to Tulsa. Her sister, Blanch Lang, was first to arrive at the hospital in Tulsa.
“If I didn’t know the nail polish I would say ‘hey y’all’ve got me in the wrong room, this is not my sister, just because of the swelling,” Lang said.
A short time later, doctors told Lang and her mom, Paulette Bowler, the news. Sherika was dead.
“That was very hard to see my baby laying there, knowing her daughter would never see her again,” Bowler said.
The family would break the news to little A’narria the next day.
“And she had been asking a lot of questions,” Bowler said.
Questions—no five year old should ever have to ask.
“Why did they do that to my mommy? Why couldn’t they if they had to shoot her—shoot her in the arm or leg or something? So she could heal and come back to me,” she said.
The family laid Sherika to rest—all the while hoping the justice system would come through to make things right.
Investigators quickly identified Skyler Buckner, Kendall Alexander, Keshaun Jackson and Gervorise Warrior as the suspects. None of them lived in or grew up in Taft.
The Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office charged them each with one count of first-degree murder, and 8 counts of shooting with intent to kill.
“We expected the judicial system to do what they’re supposed to do,” Lang said.
But that hasn’t been easy. Earlier this year – Muskogee County Special Judge Robin Adair allowed the men out on a $50,000 bond.
“Sitting in court hearing that I was like –are you serious,” Lang said.
Warrior is being tried in the federal system due to his tribal status. He was also let out on bond.
A few weeks later – Judge Adair ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the cases against Alexander and Jackson – because no one who witnessed the shooting was willing to testify to what they saw.
“1500 people and we got nobody,” Lang’s husband and Sherika’s brother-in-law, William Lang, said before a crowd at an unveiling of a memorial at the spot Sherika was shot on Sunday. “If I was to share my feelings, I would say I don’t understand why we stick to the street code of no snitches.”
Sherika’s family feels alone in their fight. They’re often the only ones who show up to support and represent Sherika in the crowd each time the suspects have a court date.
“What they call Taft around here, is Chocolate City,” Blanch Lang said. “And I say Chocolate City has melted. Because there’s been no support.”
“This affected your city.” William Lang told the crowd on Sunday. “You can’t have your functions because of this foolishness that took place here. And I’ve asked the question over and over again… all the ones affected, why aren’t you showing up to court?”
The past twelve months have been the most agonizing months of the Bowler family’s life.
“It’s very hard to see how the system—the justice system—works,” Bowler said. “I’ve had sleepless nights. I sleep for a couple hours, and can’t sleep no more.”
But among their grief, anxiety and anger, remains a glimmer of hope.
“I just hope and pray that someone will come forward,” Bowler said.
They’re relying on their unrelenting faith in God.
“It’s all God. It’s all God,” Blanch Lang said. “I don’t see how people do without God.”
Holding out hope, that by this time next year, something will be enough to put them at peace.
“I hope that they say finally, justice has been served,” Lang said.
“Guilt is gonna get ‘em, Guilt is gonna get ‘em,” Bowler said. “Because I trust and believe in God, and I know that Justice will prevail.”