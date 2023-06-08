Swedish manufacturing company, Alfa Laval, moving facility to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation held a press conference detailing Alfa Laval, a Swedish manufacturing company, moving it's facility from New York to Broken Arrow.
The move will bring 30 new jobs to BA with an average wage of $66,000.
Alfa Laval will be using the BA location to create a center of excellence to manufacture its air-cooled heat exchangers.
"We are pleased to see an already thriving manufacturer in Broken Arrow announce their expansion plans by moving business from New York to Broken Arrow," said Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation. "This move will bring 30 new jobs to Broken Arrow and has the potential to impact our local economy by $13.9 million per year."
"Broken Arrow and the State of Oklahoma have continually demonstrated our commitment to the expansion of Alfa Laval over the years by investing in public improvements to ensure they had the access they needed for continued growth," Conway added.
"Alfa Laval is proud to have the opportunity to partner with the Broken Arrow community to continue to grow our business," said Brandy Moore, General Manager Alfa Laval Air Group. "The support we get from the community and state have enabled us to be competitive and support our customers throughout the hemisphere."
"Because of the pro-business environment here in addition to the support Alfa Laval and our suppliers receive, we expect this area to remain a great place to grow our manufacturing for years to come," Moore added.