FORGAN, Okla. — It's snow, it's flower petals... it's actually moths!
Video going around online shows a crazy amount of moths on the porch of a home in Forgan, which sits in the Oklahoma panhandle.
OSU Entomologist, Dr. Melissa Reed, says every 10 to 15 years there is an outbreak of army cutworm moths.
"The conditions are right, right now, the temperature is right, the moisture is right," she says, adding she has seen other videos out of the panhandle showing the same swarms.
The good news is they won't hurt you or cause any damage.
"While they are a huge nuisance, obviously from that video," Reed laughs. "They are harmless, they don't bite, they don't do anything."
Reed says they are attracted to lights so turning off as many lights as possible can help keep them away.
Light is also the trick if you get a swarm inside your home. She says turn on just one light and put a bowl of soapy water nearby. She says they will fall into the water and get trapped.
Now the bright side. Reed says these moths will likely only be around a couple week and then will either die or migrate to Colorado.