UPDATE (5/9/23) — BAPD said the TPD Bomb Squad rendered the device found on Elm safe.
They also said police determined the device posed no threat to the public.
BAPD clarified to FOX23 that the device was not a bomb.
Elm is now open to normal traffic.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they are investigating a suspicious device near 131st and Elm.
Elm is closed between 131st and W. Fredericksburg St. as police investigate.
BAPD is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.
BAPD also said the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Bomb Squad is assisting.