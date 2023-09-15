Suspicious death investigation underway in Osage County after man found dead

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was found dead in Osage County Friday morning.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office said they received a "distressing" call around 8:50 a.m. from the McCord area.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead and the sheriff's office is treating it as a criminal case as the death seemed suspicious. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be helping in the investigation.
State Fire Investigators are also investigating as the sheriff's office said they believe a fire was somehow involved.
The cause is still under investigation and the name of the man found has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.