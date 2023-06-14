UPDATE (6/15/2023 3:30 P.M.)
Tulsa Police have confirmed the suspect of Tuesday night's deadly shooting, Billy Bills, has turned himself in to authorities.
Bills attorney turned Bills in to authorities this afternoon.
UPDATE (6/15/2023 2:30 P.M.) —
Tulsa Police Homicide detectives identified the suspect in Tuesday nights shooting in Midtown as 25-year-old Billy Bills.
Bills shot four men, killing one, outside a home near 25th and Harvard around 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa Police say Bills is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have information or see Bills, call 911.
UPDATE (6/15/2023 10:55 A.M.) — Tulsa police identified a person who died after a shooting in midtown Tulsa Wednesday.
Police said 25-year-old Mykai Daniels died from his injuries at a hospital. Three other people were also shot but are expected to survive.
TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting near 31st and Harvard Wednesday night.
According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man in his 20s was involved in an altercation with a group of people that continued throughout the day.
TPD said the dispute escalated into the suspect shooting at the group outside a home near 31st and Harvard.
Four victims were shot and one of them died from his injuries, TPD said.
According to TPD, all the victims were men in their 20s.
“This was an absolute tragic incident, where people were arguing with one another, that erupted into horrific gun violence and someone’s lost their life because of it,” TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg said.
“It is a problem that we see in this country where people just can’t figure out their problems and they go straight to violence," Meulenberg also said.
TPD said they have one primary suspect, but it is still unknown if the victims shot back or if there are other suspects.
“Until we start picking up the physical evidence and seeing what kind of casings we have, what kind of bullet impacts we have, we won’t be able to determine if it was multiple people shooting or just one person,” Meulenberg said.
TPD said 31st and Harvard is safe and this wasn’t a random shooting, but the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.
“This is not a random shooting, so it’s not as if we had a homicidal manic just shooting random people, he clearly had a specific target or group of targets here, but he’s still armed and dangerous. So, whether he has other targets, whether he’ll do something irrational if backed into a corner, we don’t know that right now,” Meulenberg said.
“So, all we’re asking is to have a heighted sense of awareness, as you always should, and if you happen to have information about this particular incident and this particular suspect, we are begging people to call us, tell us what’s happening, because we only have a successful solve rate with our homicides because of the work with the community. We wouldn’t be as successful as we were if they didn’t help us,” Meulenberg continued.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
