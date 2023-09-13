TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said the suspect that has now been charged for the Turley triple homicide was already in jail during a press conference on Wednesday.
The death of Jack Grimes, Dewayne Selby and his mother Glenda “Cookie” Parton, occurred in 2021.
Regalado said suspect John B. Good was charged with three counts of first degree murder on Wednesday after a suspected triple homicide investigation. Regalado said Goode has been in custody since May 12, 2022.
He said Goode was an early person of interest during this investigation because he had been seen with each of these victims several times leading up to their disappearances and subsequent murders.
First Assistant District Attorney with Tulsa County Erik Grayless said a plea agreement was struck on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with John Goode on the murder charge dating back to May of 2022 in connection with the death of 64-year-old Richard Bonat following a stabbing near Admiral and Sheridan.
According to police, Bonat was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Grayless said Goode entered a no contest plea on Tuesday, but the judge subsequently found him guilty related to that homicide.
The charge was reduced to first degree manslaughter and Goode was sentenced to 32 and a half years in prison, he said.
FOX23 spoke with Regalado after he announced Goode's first degree murder charge about the known relationship between Goode and the three victims.
Regalado described Goode as a homeless individual who had been living with Jack and Dewayne on their property with their permission.
Regalado spoke on the suspected motive in the triple murders.
“In these motives are a little more difficult, only Mr. Goode could probably tell you why he did these things," Regalado said.
The affidavit filed on Wednesday mentions papers and writings recovered by Tulsa Police from Goode’s tent he was living in at the time of the Tulsa murder.
The writings mention phrases including “Really feeling down today. Almost feeling ill, possibly under attack.” And “Pain. Sadness. No doubt there’d be people out here to harm.”
Goode’s attorneys did not request an evaluation in terms of mental health.
John Goode is considered a "potential" person of interest in another unsolved murder that took place in the same area in Turley, according to announcements at the press conference.
The sheriff said James Williams was killed back on Sept. 20, 2021 in the 56th Street North and Lewis. Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.