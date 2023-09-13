TULSA, Okla. — Nearly two years later, charges have officially been filed in murders of three Turley people.
Today, the Tulsa County Sheriff announced John B. Goode is charged with three counts of murder for the 2021 deaths of Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Selby's mother Glenda "Cookie" Parton.
This comes just a day after he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a 2022 homicide in north Tulsa.
We've also learned he is a person of interest in another unsolved homicide case out of Turley.
FOX23 covered that case when it happened.
Five homicide cases involving this one man, a suspected killing spree between September 2021 and May 2022.
"We are announcing the charges against suspect Johnny B. Goode," Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said in a press conference on Wednesday.
The announcement came just a day after a judge sentenced Goode to more than 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of Richard Bonat near Admiral and Sheridan on May 9, 2022. Just seven months after the Turley disappearances.
On May 10th of that year, Tulsa Police released pictures of the crime scene asking for the public's help in the case. By May 12th, Goode was in custody where he's been ever since.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said Goode surprised everyone as his trial in that case got underway this week.
"John B. Goode entered a plea of no contest and the judge subsequently found him guilty in that homicide," he said. "The charge was reduced charge of manslaughter in the first degree."
Now let me take you back to September 2021, just one month before Grimes, Selby and Parton disappeared.
I was at this scene shortly after deputies said James Williams was found stabbed to death outside this home near 56th Street North and Lewis.
A few months later, the victim's dad issued a warning to the person who killed his son.
"You think you done did it and got a way with it, but really you haven't," he said. "Everything is eventually going to come out, sooner or later."
And that time may come soon.
"Based on recent events, we are now taking a fresh look at that," Regalado said.
Regalado said Goode is now a person of interest in the case.
An interesting piece of evidence, the home where Williams was killed is just across the street from Grimes and Selby's where Goode was living at the time.