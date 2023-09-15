OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was found dead in Osage County Friday morning and a suspect has been arrested.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office said they received a "distressing" call around 8:50 a.m. Friday from the McCord area.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead and the sheriff's office is treating it as a criminal case as the death seemed suspicious. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping in the investigation.
State fire investigators are also investigating as the sheriff's office said they believe a fire was used to obscure the crime scene where the man was found.
Michael Ray Porter was arrested in connection with the case and faces several charges including first-degree arson and assault on an officer, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.
The suspicious death investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.